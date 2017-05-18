Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel ...

Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel Questions

Thursday May 18

We had a sneaking suspicion that Elon Musk's Hyperloop idea would somehow make its way into plans for The Boring Company. Earlier this week, Musk tweeted out a link to an FAQ page for his new tunnel venture, and it answers a whole host of questions about the company's underground transportation system and its relationship to Hyperloop .

Culver City, CA

