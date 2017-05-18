Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel Questions
Earlier this week, Musk tweeted out a link to an FAQ page for his new tunnel venture, and it answers a whole host of questions about the company's underground transportation system and its relationship to Hyperloop. Last month, The Boring Company shared a video simulation of an underground autonomous electric sled that transports cars at 125 mph.
