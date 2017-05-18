Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel ...

Elon Musk Answers Your Boring Tunnel Questions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Automobile Magazine

Earlier this week, Musk tweeted out a link to an FAQ page for his new tunnel venture, and it answers a whole host of questions about the company's underground transportation system and its relationship to Hyperloop. Last month, The Boring Company shared a video simulation of an underground autonomous electric sled that transports cars at 125 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... 2 hr Miles 1
Glenn Frey 2 hr frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... 22 hr okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege 23 hr crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water Sat American 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
Maxine the Tard Waters Sat Nasty Wig Waters 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC