Culver City Man Admits Trying To Sell...

Culver City Man Admits Trying To Sell Satellite Secrets To FBI Agent Posing As Russian Spy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Culver City Man Admits Trying To Sell Satellite Secrets To FBI Agent Posing As Russian Spy Gregory Justice, 49, was charged with economic espionage and violating the Arms Export Control Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... 13 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) Mon parand 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com Mon unbelievable 1
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... May 21 Miles 1
Glenn Frey May 21 frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... May 20 okrahomo 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC