California could spend $220M to upgrade driver's licenses
In this July 2, 2001, file photo, Department of Motor Vehicles Director Steve Gourley, right, and California's Business, Transportation and Housing Agency Secretary Maria Contreras-Sweet display a facsimile of the state's driver's license in Culver City, Calif. California is planning to spend more than $220 million to bring state issued driver's licenses and state identification cards up to federal standards.
|White Male Privilege
|2 hr
|crazycat
|2
|LOL at LAUSD
|3 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|20 hr
|Nunya
|2
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|23 hr
|susc99
|1
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Pietra
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
