Body Horror Film Replace Sets US Premiere for LA Film Festival
Following its World Premiere at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, where it received a Melies D'Argent nomination for Best European Fantasy Film, German director Norbert Keil's neo-noir body horror Replace will be having its North American premiere in the Nightfall section of the 2017 LA Film Festival, running June 14-22. Co-written by genre icon Richard Stanley and starring Rebecca Forsythe and Barbara Crampton , Replace is a Bathoryesque tale of a beautiful young woman afflicted with a disease that rapidly ages her skin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|116
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|5 hr
|heavenbound
|13
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|9 hr
|powermack
|1
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|Thu
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Thu
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|Thu
|FBI Director
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC