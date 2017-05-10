Body Horror Film Replace Sets US Prem...

Body Horror Film Replace Sets US Premiere for LA Film Festival

Following its World Premiere at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, where it received a Melies D'Argent nomination for Best European Fantasy Film, German director Norbert Keil's neo-noir body horror Replace will be having its North American premiere in the Nightfall section of the 2017 LA Film Festival, running June 14-22. Co-written by genre icon Richard Stanley and starring Rebecca Forsythe and Barbara Crampton , Replace is a Bathoryesque tale of a beautiful young woman afflicted with a disease that rapidly ages her skin.

