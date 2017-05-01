Artist Kenny Scharf Paints One Lucky Fan's Prius for His "Karbombz" Series
Kenny Scharf recently touched down in Culver City, California to spraypaint his iconic, expressive motifs on a building's walls set against a shower of colorful drips. Additionally, the NYC street art legend painted one fortunate fan's Toyota Prius as part of his ongoing "Karbombz" series.
