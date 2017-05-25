Annette Bening and James Caan to Lead One-Night-Only Presentation of...
Annette Bening and James Caan to Lead One-Night-Only Presentation of IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER in L.A. Lexikat Artists, in association with Chapman University, presents Annette Bening and James Caan along with a cast including Kate Mansi, , in a one-night only performance of the play IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER, on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA. The play is a moving, dramatic reading of real wartime letters by soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen, as well as their family members at home.
