A Wrong Wheel of Fortune Answer Turned a Carrollton Couple Into a Meme
Melinda and Larry Gardner found themselves pinned to the internet's dartboard following their recent appearance on the long-running, wheel-spinning, phrase-guessing game show Wheel of Fortune. Overall, the couple's game show performance was good, but there was one minor snafu : Melinda blurted out the answer "Popsicle Bike" instead of "Honeysuckle Bush" during an early toss-up round.
