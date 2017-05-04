A Wrong Wheel of Fortune Answer Turne...

A Wrong Wheel of Fortune Answer Turned a Carrollton Couple Into a Meme

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Dallas Observer

Melinda and Larry Gardner found themselves pinned to the internet's dartboard following their recent appearance on the long-running, wheel-spinning, phrase-guessing game show Wheel of Fortune. Overall, the couple's game show performance was good, but there was one minor snafu : Melinda blurted out the answer "Popsicle Bike" instead of "Honeysuckle Bush" during an early toss-up round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 36 min UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 48 min mexico 21,006
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... 10 hr Shane 1
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... Sat Maria 1
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... Fri Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Fri What411 2
GlassesUSA.com May 5 Glasses 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC