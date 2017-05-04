A Wrong Wheel of Fortune Answer Turned a Carrollton Couple Into a Meme

Melinda and Larry Gardner found themselves pinned to the internet's dartboard following their recent appearance on the long-running, wheel-spinning, phrase-guessing game show Wheel of Fortune. Overall, the couple's game show performance was good, but there was one minor snafu : Melinda blurted out the answer "Popsicle Bike" instead of "Honeysuckle Bush" during an early toss-up round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.