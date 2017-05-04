A robot-made pizza startup had the pe...

A robot-made pizza startup had the perfect cameo on the latest episode of 'Silicon Valley'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Part of the brilliance of HBO's sitcom "Silicon Valley" is that leans on real-life people and events to show the silliness inherent in the tech industry. Some of its gags are so nuanced, they're easy to miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 3 hr UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR... 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 21,006
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... 13 hr Shane 1
Mexican woman, 116, gets bank card after being ... Sat Maria 1
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... Fri Garden State 1
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Fri What411 2
GlassesUSA.com May 5 Glasses 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,852,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC