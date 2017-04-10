Veteran hiker identified as man who d...

Veteran hiker identified as man who died on California peak

In this Dec. 14, 2016 photo, Seuk "Sam" Kim pauses at a trail sign on approach to Mount Baldy, in Mount Baldy, Calif. A man found dead on Southern California's towering Mount Baldy was identified Wednesday, April 12, 2017, as the veteran hiker who climbed the famed peak more than 700 times and served as an unofficial mountain ambassador, welcoming other hikers and sharing food with them.

