Vaziri wins $3.1 million verdict agai...

Vaziri wins $3.1 million verdict against Westfield Corp.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The Beverly Hills-based Vaziri Law Group has obtained a $3.1 million jury verdict against Westfield Corp, a $30 billion dollar shopping conglomerate, on behalf of Phyllis Barnett who sustained a fractured hip that led to accelerated dementia when she tripped and fell on a hazardous ramp at Westfield Culver City. The lawsuit states that Westfield Culver City failed to maintain its floors and adhere to legally mandated building codes, and instead concealed a bump on a ramp with a geometric carpet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 1 hr ThomasA 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr WPWW 20,942
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 5 hr APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 19
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) Tue Curios CO 100
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Tue CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Tue LA UNION STATION 1
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC