Vaziri wins $3.1 million verdict against Westfield Corp.
The Beverly Hills-based Vaziri Law Group has obtained a $3.1 million jury verdict against Westfield Corp, a $30 billion dollar shopping conglomerate, on behalf of Phyllis Barnett who sustained a fractured hip that led to accelerated dementia when she tripped and fell on a hazardous ramp at Westfield Culver City. The lawsuit states that Westfield Culver City failed to maintain its floors and adhere to legally mandated building codes, and instead concealed a bump on a ramp with a geometric carpet.
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|5 hr
|APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD
|19
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|Tue
|Curios CO
|100
|Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station
|Tue
|CAL STATE LA METR...
|1
|Review: LA Union Station Metrolink
|Tue
|LA UNION STATION
|1
|Review: The Forum
|Mon
|INGLEWOOD FORUM
|1
