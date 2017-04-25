Vaziri wins $3.1 million verdict against Westfield Corp.

The Beverly Hills-based Vaziri Law Group has obtained a $3.1 million jury verdict against Westfield Corp, a $30 billion dollar shopping conglomerate, on behalf of Phyllis Barnett who sustained a fractured hip that led to accelerated dementia when she tripped and fell on a hazardous ramp at Westfield Culver City. The lawsuit states that Westfield Culver City failed to maintain its floors and adhere to legally mandated building codes, and instead concealed a bump on a ramp with a geometric carpet.

