United States Breaks Ground on the Ne...

United States Breaks Ground on the New U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: State Department

In a demonstration of our enduring friendship and important bilateral partnership, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard broke ground today on the new U.S. Embassy compound in Beirut, Lebanon. The multi-building compound will be located in the suburb of Awkar on a 43-acre site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 23 min Librarian gangste... 4,541
News Dolenz to release Carole King tribute (Jun '10) 30 min whatever you say 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 31 min About time 20,970
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 1 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 32
WOODLAND HILLS Public Library faces Discriminat... 2 hr Newsroom_LA 3
Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo... 14 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar '17 Treason watch 14
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 21 at 7:47AM PDT

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC