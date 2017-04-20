UCLA's Hitoshi Abe and USC's Qingyun Ma on the ugliness of L.A. architecture, 'Uberism' and more

UCLA's Hitoshi Abe, left, and USC's Qingyun Ma are leaving their posts as architecture school deans. In 2007, L.A. architecture saw a major changing of the guard as Hitoshi Abe, an architect from Sendai, Japan, became chair of the department of architecture and urban design at UCLA and Shanghai-based Qingyun Ma took over as dean of the USC School of Architecture.

