UCLA's Hitoshi Abe and USC's Qingyun ...

UCLA's Hitoshi Abe and USC's Qingyun Ma on the ugliness of L.A. architecture, 'Uberism' and more

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

UCLA's Hitoshi Abe, left, and USC's Qingyun Ma are leaving their posts as architecture school deans. In 2007, L.A. architecture saw a major changing of the guard as Hitoshi Abe, an architect from Sendai, Japan, became chair of the department of architecture and urban design at UCLA and Shanghai-based Qingyun Ma took over as dean of the USC School of Architecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 11 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 23
Fresno Shooter 15 hr Waikiki murderers 2
News A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ... 16 hr Canada Bad 2 1
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 23 hr Miss LaTrina 4
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 23 hr Sgt Blootoe 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... Wed right guard 4
News 15-year-old critical in shooting near LAPD station Wed Hey Dude 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC