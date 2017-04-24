'The Star' Offers First Look at Chara...

'The Star' Offers First Look at Characters, Adds New Celebrity Voice Talent

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- From Sony Pictures Animation, THE STAR offers a first look at four characters from the anticipated faith-and-family film, and announces the addition of three-time Emmy winner Patricia Heaton as Edith the cow's voice to join its outstanding cast. Premiering Nov. 10th, 2017, THE STAR tells the story of the first Christmas through the eyes of the animals who witnessed it.

