The Iconic Ike Iacono Dragster From 1958

This is one of the longest continually run dragsters of all time; the infamous Ike Iacono rail, originally featured on HOT ROD's January 1959 cover. That's one of its HOT ROD connections, but a more important one is that former HOT ROD editor Pat Ganahl restored and owns this magnificent piece of history.

