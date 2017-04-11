The duel is on: 'Spamilton,' the hit ...

The duel is on: 'Spamilton,' the hit 'Hamilton' parody, to launch national tour in Culver City

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Chris Anthony Giles, left, Nicholas Edwards, Dan Rosales, Juwan Crawley and Nora Schell in the Off-Broadway production of "Spamilton" at the Triad. "Spamilton" will play the 2017-18 season at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre from Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Chris Anthony Giles, left, Nicholas Edwards, Dan Rosales, Juwan Crawley and Nora Schell in the Off-Broadway production of "Spamilton" at the Triad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government 4 hr Joan 1
Review: Wendy's 8 hr WENDYS INGLEWOOD 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 10 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 4,532
Review: CVS Pharmacy 16 hr CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 20 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 20 hr Newsroom_LA 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC