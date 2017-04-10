Santa Monica Senatora s Bill Would Ba...

Santa Monica Senatora s Bill Would Ban Many Plastic Food Containers

A bill introduced in February by Sen. Ben Allen would prohibit businesses from serving prepared food in plastic containers that can't be recycled locally. Allen's legislation, SB 705, would prohibit food providers from using containers made of expanded polystyrene as well as other plastic material beginning in 2020.

