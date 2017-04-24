Now Casting: Female-Led 'Hamlet' + Mo...

Now Casting: Female-Led 'Hamlet' + More Paying Gigs

Friday Apr 21

We've also got three more gigs on stage and screen! Union and nonunion actors are sought for an upcoming production of "Hamlet." Most notably, the piece - which will run June 29-30 and July 6-8 in New York City - seeks a female actor aged 20 Casting is underway for "King of the Rodeo," a nonunion musical "based on the life of the biblical Joseph, 'Romeo and Juliet,' and Seeking male and female talent of varying ages for five supporting roles, the piece will run June 24 and 25 in New York City.

