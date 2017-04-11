Missing Mount Baldy hiker is 78-year-old Culver City man, authorities say
Suek "Sam" Kim, 78, of Culver City was was last seen by his family Friday, April 7, 2017, as he set out for a hike on Mount Baldy. He was reported missing Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|3 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|6 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4,532
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|14 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|18 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc...
|18 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC