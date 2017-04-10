Missing hiker on Mt. Baldy is identif...

Missing hiker on Mt. Baldy is identified, search enters 3rd day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

MT. BALDY >> A missing hiker on Mt. Baldy was identified on Tuesday as a 78-year-old Culver City man, as the search for him entered its third day .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Haley 20,949
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... 20 hr Newsroom_LA 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... 20 hr Newsroom_LA 2
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 21 hr West COvina HomosK 4,534
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Tue Joan 1
Review: Wendy's Tue WENDYS INGLEWOOD 7
Review: CVS Pharmacy Mon CVS PHARMACY INGL... 20
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC