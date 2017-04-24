Mariachis Are Getting Priced Out of Boyle Heights
The Valdivia brothers Enrique and Luis are mariachis who have shared a Boyle Heights apartment for 21 years. On April 1 the new landlord raised their rent 80 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
