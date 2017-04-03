Learning from LA: VTA Visits CicLAvia

Above photo, Left to Right: Patrick McGarrity; Chief of Staff to Councilmember Arenas; Kieran Kelly, Policy Aide to County Supervisor Ken Yeager; Ryan O'Connor, Interim Executive Director, 8 80 Cities; County Supervisor Ken Yeager; Alyssa Bird, Senior Project Manager, 8 80 Cities; San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, District 8; Lauren Ledbetter, Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager, VTA; Nuria Fernandez, General Manager/CEO, VTA; Neil Rufino, Acting Deputy Director, Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Services, City of San Jose; Brian Clampitt, Viva CalleSJ Event Coordinator, PRNS, City of San Jose; Sak Mendez, Viva CalleSJ Event Specialist, PRNS, City of San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.