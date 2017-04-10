LA's Next Gigantic Food Festival Feat...

LA's Next Gigantic Food Festival Features Famous Names and Lasts an Entire Month

Los Angeles is about to get its first truly massive, multi-day food festival, thanks to the Los Angeles Times . Dubbed the Food Bowl , the month-long event weaves speaking engagements and live demonstrations together with lots and lots of eating.

