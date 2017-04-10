LA's Next Gigantic Food Festival Features Famous Names and Lasts an Entire Month
Los Angeles is about to get its first truly massive, multi-day food festival, thanks to the Los Angeles Times . Dubbed the Food Bowl , the month-long event weaves speaking engagements and live demonstrations together with lots and lots of eating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|2 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|2 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|10 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|14 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|7
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|22 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|20
|A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A...
|Mon
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC