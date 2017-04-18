Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file divorce petitions

In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Ben Affleck, the director, producer, writer and star of "Live by Night," poses at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show Jennifer Garner and Affleck each filed divorce paperwork on Thursday, April 13, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences for the end of their marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.