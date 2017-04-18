Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck file divorce petitions
In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Ben Affleck, the director, producer, writer and star of "Live by Night," poses at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show Jennifer Garner and Affleck each filed divorce paperwork on Thursday, April 13, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences for the end of their marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|1 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY CA...
|26
|Fresno Shooter
|18 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|A Beverly Hills Developer Has Held Three Acres ...
|19 hr
|Canada Bad 2
|1
|Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l...
|Wed
|Miss LaTrina
|4
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Wed
|Sgt Blootoe
|1
|Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas...
|Wed
|right guard
|4
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC