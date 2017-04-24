Interview with Frank Chin, Metro's Di...

Interview with Frank Chin, Metro's Director of Parking Management

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Though the Expo Culver City park-and-ride lot is now closed, Expo Line ridership has continued to grow. Photo by Eric Bruins Starting today, Metro began charging for parking at its two San Fernando Valley Red Line park-and-ride lots: Universal City and North Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 2 hr THUNDER VALLEY RE... 40
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 15 hr METROLINK SCRRA 28
Metrolink Orange County Line Tue METROLINK OC LINE 2
Metrolink 91/Perris Valley Line Tue METROLINK 91 PV LINE 3
Metrolink Riverside Line Tue METROLINK RIV LINE 4
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar '17 Treason watch 14
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at April 26 at 6:50AM PDT

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC