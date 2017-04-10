Immigrant rights groups want changes to police manuals
Immigrant rights advocates want a California company that makes police manuals to eliminate guidance for officers who suspect someone entered the country illegally - including whether the person speaks good English. The pre-packaged manuals from Lexipol provide "legally erroneous policy language" that could lead to illegal arrests and detentions, the American Civil Liberties Union of California, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network and other groups said in a letter Wednesday to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw...
|24 min
|Jan
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|Fathom the hypocrisy of a government
|11 hr
|Jose
|2
|Review: Wendy's
|20 hr
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Tue
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|West COvina HomosK
|4,534
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC