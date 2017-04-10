Immigrant rights groups want changes to police manuals

Immigrant rights advocates want a California company that makes police manuals to eliminate guidance for officers who suspect someone entered the country illegally - including whether the person speaks good English. The pre-packaged manuals from Lexipol provide "legally erroneous policy language" that could lead to illegal arrests and detentions, the American Civil Liberties Union of California, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network and other groups said in a letter Wednesday to the company.

