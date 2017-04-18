Harlequino: on to Freedom U.S. Premiere Production Extends Run to 5/20
The Actors' Gang's U.S. Premiere Production of Harlequino: On to Freedom has extended its run to May 20th. Written and directed by Tim Robbins, Harlequino: On to Freedom is a raucous celebration of the rebel slave, Harlequino.
