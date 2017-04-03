EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor Gushes Abou...

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor Gushes About Her 'Cute' Boyfriend: 'He...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: ETonline

He called her "superwoman" on Instagram and now Meghan Trainor's boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, can't stop telling her she's beautiful! The "All About That Bass" singer gave everyone boyfriend envy as she gushed about the former Spy Kids star to ET's Denny Directo at the Smurfs: Lost Village premiere in Culver City, California, on Saturday. "He says he likes my kind heart, he likes that I care about people," the 23-year-old pop star responded when asked what Sabara loves about her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 37 min APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 13
Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no... 11 hr Janice 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 21 hr Curios CO 100
Review: Cal State L.A. Metrolink Station Tue CAL STATE LA METR... 1
Review: LA Union Station Metrolink Tue LA UNION STATION 1
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Mon LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC