EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor Gushes About Her 'Cute' Boyfriend: 'He...

He called her "superwoman" on Instagram and now Meghan Trainor's boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, can't stop telling her she's beautiful! The "All About That Bass" singer gave everyone boyfriend envy as she gushed about the former Spy Kids star to ET's Denny Directo at the Smurfs: Lost Village premiere in Culver City, California, on Saturday. "He says he likes my kind heart, he likes that I care about people," the 23-year-old pop star responded when asked what Sabara loves about her.

