EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Stuns at 'Smurfs' Premiere, Says She's 'Glad' She Doesn't Fit In to Hollywood
The 24-year-old singer looked right at home in a stunning floral gown on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village , in Culver City, California, on Saturday, but told ET that sometimes she can "feel like an outsider." "Sometimes you can feel like an outsider," Lovato told ET's Denny Directo.
