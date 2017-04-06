Emmett Robinson, a 2003 South Central High School graduate, has his...
The Cleveland-based business-law attorney will be on the April 19 episode. While he isn't permitted to talk about the results, he spoke to the Reflector about his audition and shared his experiences leading up to and including the filming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
