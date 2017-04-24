DWP customers could be soaked again by new groundwater agencies: Susan Shelley
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ran two ads in this newspaper recently with lots of small print under the headline, “Notice of City of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Public Hearing.” It's not another rate hike, yet. It's a public notice about the pending creation of new Groundwater Sustainability Agencies, one to govern groundwater in an area of the San Fernando Valley, and one for the groundwater under Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Culver City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|28 min
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|25
|Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort
|7 hr
|THUNDER VALLEY RE...
|40
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|19 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|28
|Metrolink Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK OC LINE
|2
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Earle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC