Demi Lovato Is Feeling Better Than She's 'Ever Felt' Before -- Read Her Inspiring Message to Fans
The 24-year-old singer shared a glowing photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, and clearly, she's come a long way from her admitted struggles with body issues. "Feeling better than I've ever felt," Lovato wrote.
