Culver City Police Department removes guidelines for immigration enforcement from its manual
Some departments have modified their policies to remove sections the ACLU had criticized. Some departments have modified their policies to remove sections the ACLU had criticized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|18 min
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|38
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|20 min
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|9
|Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09)
|44 min
|Torrance friend
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ...
|9 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC