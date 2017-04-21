BWW Review: Failure: a Love Story Opens the Block Party Series at the Kirk Douglas Theatre
Los Angeles is home to over 250 theatre companies, featuring an abundance of talent, diversity, and ingenuity. To celebrate the vibrant theatre of our city, Center Theatre Group is presenting three recent productions from local theatre companies at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, highlighting some of the best work our town has to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Taco Bell
|17 min
|TACO BELL INGLEWOOD
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|12
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Sun
|Juggler674
|23
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Earle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC