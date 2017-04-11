Body Found On Mount Baldy Likely Belo...

Body Found On Mount Baldy Likely Belongs To Missing Culver City Man

The body of a hiker, believed to be a 78-year-old Culver City man who had scaled Mount Baldy nearly 800 times, was found Tuesday afternoon on the north side of the San Gabriel Mountains' highest peak.

