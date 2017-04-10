Bluesman Coco Montoya channels spirit, sound and wisdom of his mentors
Both men, Montoya told The Daily Times recently, gave him useful tools to further his own blues career. "From John Mayall, the lesson I learned, which was really important for a guy like me, was don't be deterred and play what you like and don't let anybody steer you away from that," Montoya said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|1 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|54
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|19 hr
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC