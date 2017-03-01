You can vote early this weekend in LA County at these 7 locations
Voters looking to cast their ballots before Tuesday's election have seven locations to choose from this weekend in Los Angeles County. Early voting got underway last month - 29 days before the election - at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's headquarters in Norwalk, according to the Registrar-Recorder's website .
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|10 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|15 hr
|Tina Corina
|3
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|Thu
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|Thu
|Extech 480823
|4
