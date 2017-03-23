Weekend: CicLAvia, Culver City-Venice

Weekend: CicLAvia, Culver City-Venice

Roll along Washington Boulevard as from the ocean, or to it, when "Culver City Meets Venice" at the closed-streets spectacular. It's on Sunday, March 26. CicLAvia: How to appropriately honor the close of the first week of spring? You can leap through some daffodils, or blow some bubbles, or you can hop on your bicycle and ride between Venice and Culver City.

