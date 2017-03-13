Weasleys Forever! Harry Potter Stars ...

Weasleys Forever! Harry Potter Stars Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright Reunite at Snatch Premiere

Friday Mar 10

Bonnie, who played Ron's younger sister Ginny in the Harry Potter franchise, came to show support for her on-screen big bro, who was celebrating his new show, Snatch , which premiered at Arclight Cinemas in Culver City, Calif. The two re-united at the after party, almost six years after the release of the last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows .

