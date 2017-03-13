Weasleys Forever! Harry Potter Stars Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright Reunite at Snatch Premiere
Bonnie, who played Ron's younger sister Ginny in the Harry Potter franchise, came to show support for her on-screen big bro, who was celebrating his new show, Snatch , which premiered at Arclight Cinemas in Culver City, Calif. The two re-united at the after party, almost six years after the release of the last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows .
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward them some more God!!!
|2 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Bill
|20,897
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|7 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|3
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|10 hr
|Idol
|14
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|11 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|15
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|12 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC