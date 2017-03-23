Watch Rupert Grint Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Just an Alter Ego He Made Up

Rupert Grint attends the premiere of "Snatch" at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on March 9, 2017, in Culver City, California. After endless comparisons to Ed Sheeran , and even appearing in his "Lego House" music video, actor Rupert Grint has officially admitted that he actually is Ed Sheeran.

