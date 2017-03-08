This Culver City Museum's Collection ...

This Culver City Museum's Collection of Cold War-Era Soviet Artifacts Has Never Felt More Relevant

Yesterday

The fifth season of 1980s drama The Americans premieres tonight on FX, and fans are desperate to know what scrapes undercover Russian man-and-wife spies Elizabeth and Philip are going to get themselves into. Back when the series began in 2013, the producers could never have imagined that allegations of corruption and interference by Russia would turn them back into a bogeyman, despite the U.S. President being a confessed fan of the Russian president.

