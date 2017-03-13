The Cricket's Daily 3: 'SNL' star pro...

The Cricket's Daily 3: 'SNL' star proud to be sober

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

In this March 14, 2015, file photo, Pete Davidson speaks at a Comedy Central Roast at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. The "Saturday Night Live" cast member said on Instagram Monday, March 6, 2017, that he he has quit drugs and is "happy and sober for the first time in 8 years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 4 min Good Yankee 4,519
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min WAR ON JESUS 20,902
Review: Panda Express 1 hr Well Well 14
News Today: FBI, if You're Listening.... Inside One ... 2 hr Texxy 1
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 3 hr actorvet 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 3 hr giant lobo 828
Review: Belal Hamideh Law 8 hr Peter Barnes 3
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC