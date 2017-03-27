Suspense mounts over Bob Dylan's Nobe...

Suspense mounts over Bob Dylan's Nobel lecture

Wednesday Mar 29

"Whoever it is that listens to my songs owes me nothing," Bob Dylan said in a 1966 interview, half a century before winning the Nobel Literature Prize last year. The rock enigma snubbed the Nobel ceremony in December because of "pre-existing commitments," and has given no indication of whether he plans to deliver a traditional Nobel lecture by the June 10 deadline.

