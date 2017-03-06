Stanley's Wet Goods Is a Boozy New Wo...

Stanley's Wet Goods Is a Boozy New Wonderland in Culver City

Read more: Eater

Culver City has a delightful new place to buy liquor, wine, craft beer, and enjoy a glass of vino. It's called Stanley's Wet Goods , and it opened late last week along Venice Blvd just around the corner from the heart of Downtown Culver City.

