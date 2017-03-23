Spinning wheel nets big haul for RPwoman
Kelly Scullion figured if she was very good at playing "The Wheel of Fortune," from her living room couch, she may as well give it a try for real. And boy is she happy she made the decision to try to get on the long-running game show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|34 min
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|nogo 10 325
|18 hr
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|Review: Citibank
|23 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|11
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|Thu
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|Thu
|okimar
|7
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|Treason watch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC