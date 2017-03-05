Sex! Savagery! Singing! It's 'Game of Thrones' as musical parody

The cast of "Thrones! The Musical Parody" rehearses at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles. The beginning of "Thrones! The Musical Parody" comes with a warning, a cheerfully dramatic song promising "lots and lots of spoilers" as cast members reveal not one secret but a litany of plot twists and betrayals from six seasons of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

