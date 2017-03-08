Santa Monica Voters Among Strongest S...

Santa Monica Voters Among Strongest Supporters of Measure H

Santa Monica voters were in line with voters in Los Angeles Tuesday when they overwhelmingly supported Measure H, a countywide quarter-cent sales tax increase to help end homelessness, according to preliminary election results. The measure, which according to initial results was narrowly approved by 67.4 percent of Los Angeles County voters, received 77 percent of the vote in both Santa Monica and in the City of Los Angles, according to the latest tally from the county registrar.

