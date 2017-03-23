'RuPaul's Drag Race' causing headaches for SF gay bars
Lady Gaga appears as a judge on the season 9 premiere of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' on Friday night. Producers of the show having been trying to get Gaga onto the show for six years, but longtime judge Michelle Visage says Gaga's schedule never allowed for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|18 min
|INGLEWOOD TOWNE C...
|40
|Tallen Abbas
|1 hr
|Jordan jules
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Brian
|4,530
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Romel Esmail
|3
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar 4
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ...
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC