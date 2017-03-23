Police seeking missing 72-year-old Marina Del Rey man
MARINA DEL REY >> Authorities asked for the public's help today in locating a 72-year-old man from Marina Del Rey who suffers from dementia and emphysema. John Wayne Nicolos was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Admiralty Way, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|4 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|56
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|11 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexifornia
|12 hr
|davy
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|12 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|12 hr
|METRO LOS ANGELES
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC