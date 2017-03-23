Police seeking missing 72-year-old Ma...

Police seeking missing 72-year-old Marina Del Rey man

Friday Mar 24 Read more: LA Daily News

MARINA DEL REY >> Authorities asked for the public's help today in locating a 72-year-old man from Marina Del Rey who suffers from dementia and emphysema. John Wayne Nicolos was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Admiralty Way, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

