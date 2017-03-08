New study suggests LA is due for a major earthquake
A new study confirms what many Angelenos already know in their heart of hearts: Sooner or later, the San Andreas Fault will will wreak havoc on Los Angeles. A study released this month by the US Geological Survey examines 11 previous earthquakes that have occurred near Frazier Mountain in the Los Padres National Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|42 min
|Hillary Vomit
|4
|"Day without women", rally
|46 min
|Hillary Vomit
|3
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|3 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|1
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|3 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|5
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|3 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ulbye
|20,884
|Review: Catherines Plus Sizes
|4 hr
|CATHERINES INGLEWOOD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC